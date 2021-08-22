Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target at $85.17

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CSTL opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $520,239.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,034,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,934 shares of company stock worth $11,225,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

