Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $49.75

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,155,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51. Corteva has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.