Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $39.80

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

