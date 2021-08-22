Brokerages Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Price Target at $139.00

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 351.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 53,539 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 104,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $134.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

