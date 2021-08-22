Brokerages Set Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) PT at $24.33

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $6,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

