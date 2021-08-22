Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $306.00

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
LII opened at $333.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.74.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lennox International
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
See Also: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.