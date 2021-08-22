Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $51.22

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,024. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

