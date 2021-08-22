Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $99.00

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $803,420. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.