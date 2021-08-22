Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $121.25

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

NYSE SI opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.00. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

