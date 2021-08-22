Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

BIP opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

