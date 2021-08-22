Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BZZUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

BZZUY stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

