Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $126.89 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Bytom has a total market cap of $126.89 million and $25.61 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00381604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,823,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,538,094 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

