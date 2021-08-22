Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.23 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

