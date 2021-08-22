Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $13.86 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.65.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$147.61 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$96.42 and a 1-year high of C$149.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.