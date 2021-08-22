Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

CDUAF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.