Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

CDUAF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

