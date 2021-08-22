Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,486 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF comprises 0.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 764,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,043. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

