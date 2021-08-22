Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $850,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. QTS Realty Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

QTS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $77.79. 1,309,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,031. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

