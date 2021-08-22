Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sanara MedTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI opened at $31.54 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.56 million, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth $74,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth $201,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

