Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.