Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $266.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

