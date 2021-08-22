Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

