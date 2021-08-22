Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 486.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

