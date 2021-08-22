Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $12,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,659,315 shares of company stock valued at $514,283,426. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,374,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Carvana by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carvana by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,907,000 after purchasing an additional 128,749 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $349.76. The stock had a trading volume of 589,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.94 and a beta of 2.40.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

