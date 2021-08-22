Castweet (CTT) Achieves Market Cap of $164,529.16

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $164,529.16 and approximately $57,640.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00468080 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

