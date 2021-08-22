CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,156 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of CBRE Group worth $91,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

