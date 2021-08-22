CEEK VR Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $2,691.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00825808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103933 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

