Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $53.74 million and $548,250.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00801420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,739,918 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

