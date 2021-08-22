Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.83.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
