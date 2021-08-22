Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

