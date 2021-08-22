Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 789 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.24. 2,222,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.