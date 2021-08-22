Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 87.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.1% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

CHTR opened at $794.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $799.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

