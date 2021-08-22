Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $794.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $799.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $733.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

