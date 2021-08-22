ChatCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,057.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $35,057.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,351.13 or 1.00059771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00044316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00070489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001068 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009466 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006808 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

