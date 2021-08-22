Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $69.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,804,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $270,120,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.84. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $59.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

