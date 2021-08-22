Chesapeake Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $59.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

