Chesapeake Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $59.30.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.
