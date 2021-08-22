Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report $41.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.81 billion and the highest is $45.58 billion. Chevron reported sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $146.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.71 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.46 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 37.8% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

