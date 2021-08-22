Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

