Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 755 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 340.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Snap by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 85,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $6,027,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 901,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,708,335.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687 in the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

