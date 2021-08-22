Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $82.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

