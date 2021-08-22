Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

