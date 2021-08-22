Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35.

