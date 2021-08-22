Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

