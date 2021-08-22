Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,759 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,160,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of XEC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

