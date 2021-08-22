Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,520. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

