Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $22.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cinemark by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 230,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,778,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cinemark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. 2,974,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

