Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 56,715 CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 29.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CynergisTek stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. CynergisTek, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

