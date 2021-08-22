Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,192 Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.73 on Friday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

