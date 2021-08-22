Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,181 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of KFFB stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

