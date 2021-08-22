Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERESU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.