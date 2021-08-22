Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.70.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

