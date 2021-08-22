Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $13.97 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $256.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

